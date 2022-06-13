Arron Banks loses Russia libel case against Carole Cadwalladr
- Published
Brexit campaigner Arron Banks has lost his libel case against investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr.
Mr Banks, the founder of the pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU, sued Ms Cadwalladr for defamation over two instances in 2019 - one in a TED Talk video and another in a tweet.
Mr Banks claimed he was defamed after comments Ms Cadwalladr made about his relationship with the Russian state.
The judgement from the High Court follows a five-day hearing in January.
The case, which has been going on for nearly three years, centred on comments Ms Cadwalladr made in a TED talk in April 2019 and a tweet she later posted which included a link to the talk.
Ms Cadwalladr, who first reported the Cambridge Analytica data scandal where harvested data was used during elections, pleaded a public interest defence.
The judgement said she had succeeded in establishing a public interest defence.
"I am so profoundly grateful and relieved", she said on Twitter after the judgement.
Ms Cadwalladr thanked her legal team and the 29,000 people who contributed to her legal defence fund, saying: "I literally couldn't have done it without you."
"It hasn't sunk in yet", she added.
Mr Banks has congratulated the investigative journalist on winning, but said he would "likely" appeal the court judgement.
"It leaves open for the journalist the excuse that she thought what she said was correct even though she had no facts", he posted on Twitter.