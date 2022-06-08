Harvey Weinstein to be charged with indecent assault in UK
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in the summer of 1996.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge the 70-year-old after a review of evidence gathered by the force.
The Metropolitan Police said it is alleged two offences took place between 31 July and 31 August 1996.
The alleged victim is a woman who is now aged in her 50s, the force said.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."
The CPS said it was "extremely important" there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice the case.