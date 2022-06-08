Harvey Weinstein to be charged with indecent assault in UK
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, 70, will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said charges were authorised following a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police.
