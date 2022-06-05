In pictures: Platinum Jubilee pageant
A huge pageant is taking place in central London, on the final day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
More than 10,000 people - including the military, performers and key workers - are taking part, while politicians and members of the Royal Family are watching from stands outside Buckingham Palace.
The pageant started with a military parade,
There was a starring role for the Gold State Coach, which the Queen rode in for her coronation, and in processions for previous jubilees. This time, she appeared as a hologram on screens in the windows.
The next part of the pageant is called The Time Of Our Lives, a through-the-ages celebration exploring seven decades of music, fashion, technology, trends, and culture from 1952 to 2022.
Then came a section celebrating the 1950s, and the first of some unexpected celebrity appearances. Katherine Jenkins, Chris Eubank and Sir Cliff Richard stood together on top of the 1950s bus.
On the 1990s bus were model Erin O'Connor, model Kate Moss, make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury, actress Patsy Kensit and models Rosemary Ferguson and Naomi Campbell.
