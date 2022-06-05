In pictures: Platinum Jubilee pageant
- Published
A huge pageant has taken place in central London, on the final day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
More than 10,000 people - including the military, performers and key workers - took part, while politicians and members of the Royal Family watched from stands outside Buckingham Palace.
The pageant started with a military parade,
There was a starring role for the Gold State Coach, which the Queen rode in for her coronation, and in processions for previous jubilees. This time, she appeared as a hologram on screens in the windows.
The next part of the pageant was called The Time Of Our Lives, a through-the-ages celebration exploring seven decades of music, fashion, technology, trends, and culture from 1952 to 2022.
A vintage car carrying Bake Off judge Pru Leith had to be pushed after it broke down.
Then came a section celebrating the 1950s, and the first of some unexpected celebrity appearances. Katherine Jenkins, Chris Eubank and Sir Cliff Richard stood together on top of the 1950s bus.
The 1960s were represented, in part, by Anthea Turner and Basil Brush.
On the 1990s bus were model Erin O'Connor, model Kate Moss, make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury, actress Patsy Kensit and models Rosemary Ferguson and Naomi Campbell.
.
On the 2000s bus were Chris McCausland, Sir Mo Farah, Sally Gunnell, Dame Kelly Holmes and Gok Wan - and a photograph of singer Amy Winehouse was on the side of the bus.
There was a bus with children's TV characters from across the decades, featuring the Teletubbies, Peter Rabbit and characters from Peppa Pig.
At one point, Prince Louis sat on the lap of his grandfather, Prince Charles.
The final part of the pageant featured carnival floats.