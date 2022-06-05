Platinum Jubilee: Thousands gather for pageant in central London
By Emma Owen
BBC News
- Published
A huge pageant celebrating the final day of the Jubilee is under way in London, as thousands across the country come together for street parties.
The star-studded carnival, featuring vintage cars, puppets and Daleks, will process towards Buckingham Palace.
The show will culminate in 200 well-known faces joining Ed Sheeran in a mass rendition of God Save The Queen.
Meanwhile, some 10 million people have been holding Big Jubilee Lunches, picnics and barbecues, across the UK.
Saturday night saw affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures during the evening's Platinum Party at the Palace.
Stars including Diana Ross, George Ezra, Queen and Elbow performed in front of a crowd of around 22,000, and an average of 11.2 million people in the UK watched the show on BBC One.
The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility problems in recent months, was not able to attend the event herself.
But she kicked off the event with a pre-filmed comedy sketch showing her sharing a pot of tea with Paddington Bear, where they both confessed to carrying around a marmalade sandwich.
Charles and Camilla began the final day of celebrations marking the Queen's 70-year reign by meeting guests at a street party in south London.
They inspected tables strung with union flag bunting and laden with cakes before meeting people taking part.
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have tweeted pictures of Kate and their three children baking cakes in a kitchen decorated with Union Jack bunting.
Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! 🎉— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 5, 2022
We hope you like them! 🧁 pic.twitter.com/lK9QkaGugB
The caption explained the cakes were for people in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place this weekend.
The procession, which will follow a similar route the 96-year-old monarch took on her coronation day in 1953, will evoke the different decades of her reign.
It will feature the 260-year-old gold State Coach which carried the Queen to her coronation.
There will also be celebrities in colourful open-top double-decker buses, and a peloton of 300 cyclists led by the Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy.
- ADDICTED TO FOOD: How Ultra Processed Food is destroying our bodies, brains and the environment
- WHAT'S THE BUZZ ABOUT?: Do electric toothbrushes actually give you a professional clean?