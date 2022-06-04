Trafalgar Square evacuated amid suspicious vehicle concerns
- Published
Trafalgar Square was evacuated as a suspicious vehicle sparked a bomb scare at the tourist hotspot.
Officers were called to the central London landmark and cleared the area shortly after 09:00 BST.
A controlled explosion was carried out, with reports of a loud bang heard by those nearby.
The Metropolitan Police said it had reopened the area, adding there were "no further concerns" and no suggestion of a link to terrorism.
