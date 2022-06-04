Harry and Meghan: Royals wish Lilibet a happy first birthday
Senior royals have tweeted their birthday wishes to Lilibet - the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who turned one on Saturday.
The greetings came from the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as her aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The Queen met her great-granddaughter for the first time this week as Harry and Meghan returned to London for the Jubilee celebrations with their daughter and son Archie.
Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in California, was named in honour of the Queen, whose family nickname has been "Lilibet" since she was a child. The baby's middle name Diana was chosen in memory of her grandmother.
Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022
Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022
Her parents made their first public appearance in the UK together since 2020 on Friday when they attended a service at St Paul's Cathedral to give thanks to the Queen.
The couple stepped down as senior royals in early 2020 and moved to the US.
Neither Lilibet nor Archie have been seen at any of the Platinum Jubilee events so far.