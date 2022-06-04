Harry and Meghan: Royals wish Lilibet a happy first birthday
Senior royals have tweeted their birthday wishes to Lilibet - the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who is turning one.
The greetings came from her grandparents, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as her aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The baby met the Queen, her great-grandmother, for the first time this week as Harry and Meghan are back in London for the Jubilee, and also brought her elder brother, Archie.
Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022
Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022
They made their first appearance together at a royal engagement since 2020 on Friday - during a service at St Paul's Cathedral to give thanks to the Queen.
The couple stepped down as senior royals in early 2020 and moved to the US.