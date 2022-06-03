Platinum Jubilee: Queen's faith to be at heart of St Paul's service

It will be a deep regret for the Queen to miss her Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's.It's understood she'll be watching on television from Windsor, but she'll be disappointed not to be there.The Queen has often spoken of her own strong personal Christian faith and this church service would have been one of the very most important events for the Jubilee weekend.The themes of duty, public service and personal belief would have all come together.So it was something of a shock when the news came last night that she wasn't able to attend - and it might seem a little strange for those at the service in St Paul's, as it goes ahead without her.