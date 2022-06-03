Platinum Jubilee: Queen's faith to be at heart of St Paul's service
By Joseph Lee & George Bowden
BBC News
Published
Senior royals will be joined by more than 400 key workers, volunteers and members of the armed forces for a thanksgiving service celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this morning.
The service at St Paul's Cathedral begins at 11:30 BST.
Buckingham Palace said the Queen, 96, would not attend after experiencing "discomfort" during Thursday's events.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to be there, but Prince Andrew withdrew after a positive Covid test.
NHS workers, honours recipients, public servants and charity representatives are among those gathering at St Paul's for the service - part of four days of events marking the Queen's unprecedented 70-year reign.
The sermon will be given by the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, after Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, tested positive for coronavirus last week.
Mr Cottrell told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that, despite the Queen's absence, his address will focus on themes close to the Queen's heart.
"Although this is a slightly terrifying gig I've been offered at short notice, from my knowledge of the Queen and when I've been with her before... the one thing I am very confident of is she wants to hear about the Christian faith, which is what has motivated her and sustained her throughout her life and throughout her reign," he said.
"I'm really sad she's not here because I will be saying some personal things to her in thanksgiving for what she has given to our nation, but I'm sure she'll be watching on the telly," he added.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give a reading from the New Testament.
Queen will be watching
It will be a deep regret for the Queen to miss her Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's.
It's understood she'll be watching on television from Windsor, but she'll be disappointed not to be there.
The Queen has often spoken of her own strong personal Christian faith and this church service would have been one of the very most important events for the Jubilee weekend.
The themes of duty, public service and personal belief would have all come together.
So it was something of a shock when the news came last night that she wasn't able to attend - and it might seem a little strange for those at the service in St Paul's, as it goes ahead without her.
The largest church bell in the UK, the 16-tonne Great Paul, will ring continuously for four hours after the service. Coverage of the event began on BBC One at 09:15 BST.
As well as marking her service to church and country, Friday's event at St Paul's is also intended to pay tribute to the Queen's efforts to foster unity among all communities.
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who is attending and who has written a prayer for the Queen, told the BBC her interest in the faiths of others went beyond duty,
"She has genuine care, genuine interest and wants the best - certainly for our faith and for all faiths," he said.
Other political attendees will include Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, cabinet members, former prime ministers and the leaders of the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Thousands of people gathered in central London on Thursday for the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony and a spectacular fly past of Buckingham Palace.
The Queen later illuminated a globe at Windsor Castle that coincided with the lighting of thousands of beacons across the UK and the Commonwealth.
Prince Andrew's infection was picked up during routine testing, Buckingham Palace said, meaning he would miss the St Paul's service "with regret".
The Queen has previously spoken of mobility problems and the palace confirmed ahead of the Jubilee the monarch would consider the events she felt able to attend during the four-day celebration.
