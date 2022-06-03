Beaming Queen' and 'What a racket, great-granny'

By BBC News
Staff

In a surprise to no-one, the celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee dominates the front pages, as millions gathered around the UK to mark her 70 years on the throne. The Times features a picture of the "beaming" monarch on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watching the traditional festivities, but also notes that "discomfort" from periodic mobility issues have prevented her from attending the Thanksgiving Service in St Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

AFP
"History maker" headlines the i, featuring a similar picture of a smiling Queen. The paper notes she was joined on the balcony to watch Trooping the Colour and other Jubilee events by four generations of the Royal Family, as well as a "huge crowd" outside the palace to celebrate the country's longest-reigning monarch.
The Mirror's traditional red top has been changed for a Union Flag, splashing on a picture of the Queen with her great-grandson Prince Louis - who seemed less than pleased during the traditional flypast of military planes. The now-viral images show the four-year-old royal covering his ears to protect them from the "racket" made by the aircraft overhead.
The Daily Mail leads with a picture of "scene-stealing" Prince Louis appearing to let out a deafening yell in response to the sheer volme. The paper reports that "spontaneous cheers" for the Queen "rang out across The Mall" to mark her reign, noting the young prince took centre stage alongside his great-grandmother to kick off the four days of "pomp, pageantry and family unity".
Telegraph columnist Alison Pearson says it was a "glorious day" of celebrations, despite the discomfort of the young "prince of wails", who appears to have found the fly-past "a little overwhelming". She notes that even the weather began to cooperate just in time for the celebrations, with grey skies transitioning to "Wedgewood blue" to match the Queen's choice of coat.
The Daily Express front page superimposes a picture of a delighted Queen onto a shot of thousands of people gathered on the Mall to mark the occasion. The paper notes the monarch reacted to the "rapturous" crowds by remarking "Oh, how incredible" to a "teary Prince Charles".
Away from the Jubilee celebrations, the Guardian reports that waiting lists for gynaecology treatments have risen by more than 500,000 because of doctors' "routine dismissal" of women in "debilitating pain". The president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Edward Morris, tells the paper that waiting lists for major treatments for women's health issues have risen more than other areas of medicine.
Major oil-producing nations have agreed to increase production over the summer to slow the rising cost of energy, the Financial Times reports. The paper says Saudi Arabia and the UAE - two of the most influential members of Opec - will account for the majority of this increase, after the Saudi government "bowed to US pressure" to prevent rising prices damaging global economic growth.
The Daily Star's front page features a warning that people heading abroad for the Jubilee long weekend should travel with only carry-on luggage. The advice comes in a bid for people to "avoid airport hell" disrupting their travel plans, with many airports around the country currently experiencing long waits for check-in and security.

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.