Queen pulls out of Jubilee service appearance
The Queen will not attend Friday's Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral after experiencing discomfort while watching Thursday's parade outside Buckingham Palace.
It had been hoped the 96-year-old would attend the service, but it would only be confirmed the previous day.
A statement from Buckingham Palace said that the decision had been made with "great reluctance".
The statement said "the journey and activity required" had been considered.