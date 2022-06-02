Platinum Jubilee: Queen pulls out of service appearance
- Published
The Queen will not attend Friday's Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral after experiencing discomfort while watching Thursday's parade at Buckingham Palace.
It had been hoped the 96-year-old would attend the service, but it would only be confirmed the previous day.
A statement from Buckingham Palace said that the decision had been made with "great reluctance".
The statement said "the journey and activity required" had been considered.
The Palace added in the statement: "The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight's Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion."
Friday's service of thanksgiving in central London will see the country's largest church bell, Great Paul, ring out in celebration of the Queen's 70-year reign.
Her son Prince Andrew will be also be absent after testing positive for Covid.
Coverage of the service will begin at 09:15 BST on BBC One.
Earlier on Thursday, the Queen was cheered by crowds as she made an appearance at the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside other senior royals as Jubilee celebrations began.
The beacon lighting ceremony will begin shortly.
The main beacon - the "Tree of Trees" - will be lit when the Queen symbolically touches a globe at Windsor Castle.
It is not the first time in recent weeks the Queen has had to miss engagements because of health problems.
In May, she missed the State Opening of Parliament because of "episodic mobility problems" and in February she caught Covid, which she said left her feeling "very tired and exhausted".
Analysis by Sean Coughlan, royal correspondent
The Queen will have pulled out of the Thanksgiving Service only with very great regret.
She has a deep religious faith and the service at St Paul's Cathedral would have been one of her highest priorities for the weekend.
It was thought that she was more committed to attending the church service than many of the weekend's events.
But today's exertions have left her suffering from discomfort, with a recurrence of the mobility problems that have caused her to cancel events before.
Now it seems the journey to St Paul's, a procession and the length of the church service have become too difficult.
It's at short notice, with the programme for the church service already printed. So it will leave a real sense of loss to have the Queen, the focal point of the service, no longer attending.
