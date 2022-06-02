In pictures: The Royal Family at Trooping the Colour
- Published
Members of the Royal Family have gathered in central London to attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony marking the Queen's official birthday.
The military parade kicked off four days of celebrations for the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.
First to appear were Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in a horse-drawn carriage - together with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are the children of Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
They were followed by Edward and Sophie, Earl and Countess of Wessex, and their children Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.
Lady Louise Windsor is 18 and her brother Viscount Severn is 14.
Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and a cousin of the Queen, and his wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester rode to the ceremony in another carriage, alongside Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Then Prince Charles, Prince William, and Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, appeared from Buckingham Palace on horseback for their central parts in Trooping the Colour. Prince Charles took the salute from guardsmen and officers at the parade.