In pictures: The Royal Family at Trooping the Colour

The Queen has appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony as part of official celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.

The 96-year-old monarch was seen watching troops returning from the official Trooping of the Colour ceremony.

Getty Images

Earlier, members of the Royal Family gathered in central London to attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony marking the Queen's official birthday.

The military parade kicked off four days of celebrations for the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

First to appear were Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in a horse-drawn carriage - together with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Reuters
Getty Images
Getty Images
PA Media

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are the children of Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Getty Images
Reuters
PA Media
Getty Images
Getty Images

They were followed by Edward and Sophie, Earl and Countess of Wessex, and their children Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

PA Media
PA Media

Lady Louise Windsor is 18 and her brother Viscount Severn is 14.

Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and a cousin of the Queen, and his wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester rode to the ceremony in another carriage, alongside Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Getty Images
PA Media

Then Prince Charles, Prince William, and Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, appeared from Buckingham Palace on horseback for their central parts in Trooping the Colour. Prince Charles took the salute from guardsmen and officers at the parade.

PA Media
Getty Images

After the ceremony, the family returned to Buckingham Palace. The children bowed their heads as they received a salute.

PA Media

Then the Queen appeared on the balcony, with her cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

Getty Images
Getty Images

