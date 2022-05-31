First flight taking Channel migrants to Rwanda set for 14 June
By Doug Faulkner
BBC News
- Published
The first flight to Rwanda carrying migrants who cross the English Channel is set to leave in two weeks' time on 14 June, the Home Office has said.
Officials have begun issuing formal directions to the first people set to be relocated to the African country.
It is expected there will be legal challenges against the move.
The controversial plan has been criticised by politicians, charities and the Archbishop of Canterbury, who said it was "ungodly".
But Home Secretary Priti Patel said the partnership with Rwanda was "a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and break the evil people-smugglers' business model".
More than 4,850 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year, with more than 3,000 making the dangerous journey in March compared to 831 in the same month last year.
The Home Office has not confirmed how many people will be issued with the notices at first, but one official told BBC News all those who will be issued with the directions are currently in asylum detention.