Platinum Jubilee: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to miss service due to Covid
- Published
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he will not be attending a thanksgiving service for the Queen on Friday after testing positive for Covid.
The Most Reverend Justin Welby, 66 is also suffering with mild pneumonia, Lambeth Palace said.
He had been due to preach at the service at St Paul's Cathedral as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, will preach the sermon in his place.
In a statement Mr Welby - the most senior figure in the Church of England - said he was "deeply saddened" to be missing the celebration but added he would be praying for the Queen and giving thanks to her "extraordinary seventy years of service to us all".
"May the Queen's example bring us together in unity and care for one another," he said.
Mr Welby was also due to a light a beacon at Lambeth Palace on Thursday.