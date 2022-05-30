Platinum Jubilee: Charles and Camilla to join public for lunches
By Charley Adams
BBC News
- Published
Members of the Royal Family will be joining communities at Jubilee-themed tea parties in honour of the Queen's 70-year reign.
Much of the nation will celebrate the Platinum Jubilee over a four day bank holiday weekend from 2 to 5 June.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will attend a lunch at The Oval cricket ground in south London.
Berkshire residents will also be joined by the Earl and Countess of Wessex for a lunch near Windsor Castle.
More than 85,000 people have signed up to host Big Jubilee Lunches - the official celebration for the Queen's 70-year reign.
Prince Charles and Camilla will see a 6m (19ft 8in) felt piece of art featuring the Platinum Pudding, scotch eggs and fruit platters at The Oval.
It has been made by artist Lucy Sparrow, who recreated the Crown Jewels in felt to celebrate the Queen's official 90th birthday, and will be displayed in the entrance to Buckingham Palace later this year.
More than 600 international Big Jubilee Lunches are being planned across the world - including in Canada, Brazil and New Zealand.
About 16,000 street parties are set to take place, the Local Government Association has estimated.
A world record attempt for the longest street party and back garden barbecues are among the events planned as part of the Big Jubilee Lunches.
An afternoon tea aimed at uniting locals and newly-arrived people from Hong Kong will be held at Manor Park in Sutton, south London, where traditional teas and cakes from the UK and Hong Kong will be shared.
The Big Lunch is an annual event which aims to celebrate community connections.
- FROM MUSICIAN TO RESTAURANTEUR: How to turn your passion for food into a business
- 'IT'S NOT A FLAW, IT'S A GIFT': The quiet power of introverts