Champions League final: UK calls for investigation into Paris stadium chaos
- Published
The UK's culture secretary has urged Uefa to formally investigate "deeply concerning" scenes which delayed the start of the Champions League final.
French police have been criticised for firing tear gas and pepper spray at some Liverpool fans waiting to get in to the stadium in Paris on Saturday.
Nadine Dorries said it was in everyone's interest to "learn lessons".
European football's governing body Uefa has said it will "review these matters urgently" with French police.
The kick-off at the Stade de France was delayed by 36 minutes, with European football's governing body initially citing the "late arrival" of fans.
But many Liverpool supporters spoke of long queues in the hours leading up to the game and a heavy-handed police response to the build-up of fans.
Uefa cited "security reasons" for the delay and said the turnstiles at the Liverpool end had become "blocked by thousands of fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work".
Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final.
Ms Dorries, who runs the government department in charge of UK sport, said: "The footage and accounts from Liverpool fans and the media on their entry to the Stade de France last night are deeply concerning.
"Thousands of ticket holders travelled to Paris in good time to support their team in the biggest match of their season.
"I urge Uefa to launch a formal investigation into what went wrong and why, in coordination with stadium staff, the French Police, Federation Francaise de Football, Merseyside Police and Liverpool Football Club."