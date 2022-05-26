Soldiers arrested on drugs and money laundering offences
Six soldiers and a veteran have been arrested on suspicion of drugs and money lending and laundering offences, the Ministry of Defence has said.
The MoD said six Irish Guards troops and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran were arrested by the Royal Military Police as part of a "planned operation".
The 1st Battalion Irish Guards are set to participate in Trooping the Colour for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The MoD said none of the soldiers under investigation would take part.
Founded in 1900 by Queen Victoria, the Irish Guards have been deployed as part of conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The regiment - which counts Prince William as its royal colonel - also guards royal palaces, where they can be seen wearing the distinctive red tunic and bearskin hat.
In a statement, the MoD said: "As part of a planned operation, the Royal Military Police arrested six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran from across the UK on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money lending and laundering offences.
"None of the soldiers under investigation will participate in planned Queen's Platinum Jubilee parades.
"The Army does not tolerate any type of illegal or fraudulent behaviour. As this is now the subject of an independent Royal Military Police investigation, it is inappropriate to comment further."