Actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault
Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.
The 62-year-old was charged after the Met Police reviewed evidence following a series of complaints dating between 2005 and 2013.
Three complaints relate to sexual abuse which is alleged to have taken place in London, and one in Gloucestershire.
He is also charged with an additional serious sexual offence in London.
The first charge relates to an alleged sexual assault in London in March 2005, while a second alleged victim is claimed to have been assaulted in London in August 2008.
The third complainant relates to an alleged assault in Gloucestershire in April 2013.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said that following the Met's review of evidence the CPS had "authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men".
Mr Spacey is well known for starring in films such as Seven, LA Confidential, American Beauty and Baby Driver, as well as the Netflix series House of Cards.