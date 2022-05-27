The crime team going after sanctioned oligarchs' 'cleaners'

Assets are not formally seized by the state, but they cannot be used unless the individual receives a special license from HM Treasury - like the one provided to Chelsea Football Club, owned by Roman Abramovich, before its sale. And if anyone else knowingly deals with a frozen asset or funds, the NCA can investigate. This is the basis for searches like the one at the apartment the K-Cell carried out, looking for evidence of breaches when someone - like an associate or family member - has been passed money to evade sanctions.