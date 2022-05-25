Sue Gray report: What pictures did she release of Whitehall parties?

Sue Gray's long-awaited report into parties at No 10 held during lockdown has been published - along with nine photographs that formed part of the evidence. Here are the pictures she has released.

Other pictures had been offered to her team but her report explains that "official photographs should be within scope for disclosure only where they are particularly pertinent in helping to understand the nature and purpose of a gathering".

Sue Gray report
A picture taken on 19 June 2020, the PM's birthday, when a gathering was held in the Cabinet Room with drinks and sandwiches
Sue Gray report
Simon Case - the then-permanent secretary for No 10 who is now the Cabinet Secretary - was also pictured at the event. The identities of other people at the gathering have been blurred out in the report
Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office
Chancellor Rishi Sunak was also seen with Boris Johnson at the gathering. They have both been fined over the PM's birthday party
SUE GRAY REPORT / GOV.UK
Boris Johnson was seen holding up a canned drink as Simon Case - who has been the Cabinet Secretary since September 2020 - looked on
Sue Gray report
Sue Gray also shared pictures of another event on 13 November 2020 held at No 10 Downing Street to mark the departure of a special adviser
Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office
Staff gathered in the press office area of No 10 to mark the departure of Lee Cain, the PM's communications chief
Sue Gray report
The prime minister attended on his way to his Downing Street flat - he gave a speech and had a drink
Sue Gray report
Sue Gray said she was able to gather only limited information on this 13 November gathering before the Met Police started investigating
Sue Gray report
Speaking generally of the partygate report, Mr Johnson said he takes "full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch" and has learned lessons

