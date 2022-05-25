Sue Gray report: Pictures released of Whitehall parties
- Published
Related Topics
Sue Gray's long-awaited report into parties at No 10 held during lockdown has been published - along with nine photographs that formed part of the evidence. Here are the pictures she has released.
Other pictures had been offered to her team but her report explains that "official photographs should be within scope for disclosure only where they are particularly pertinent in helping to understand the nature and purpose of a gathering".