Covid: Government 'failed health staff' and warning over eating disorders
- Published
Here are five things to bring you up to date about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning.
1. Government failed health staff in pandemic - BMA
Doctors and other healthcare professionals were desperately let down by a lack of protective equipment at the start of the pandemic, that British Medical Association says. That amounts to the UK government failing in its duty of care to protect staff, according to the doctors' union. These criticisms will form part of its submission to the UK's official public inquiry into the pandemic. The government has defended its record on PPE but says lessons would be learned.
2. Warning over eating disorder rise
The number of people admitted to hospital with eating disorders have risen by 84% over the past five years in England. The Covid pandemic made an already the growing problem in young people even worse, with lockdowns, in particular, having a devastating impact on the most vulnerable, according to mental health charities. Psychiatrists say too many young people have died when their lives could have been saved with early treatment and help.
3. Fears over bus routes
Two bus services in Luton are being axed because they have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and the company behind the cut warns other operators could go bust due to lower passenger numbers and increasing costs. Grant Palmer Buses Ltd of Flitwick in Bedfordshire says passenger numbers were down 73% since 2019, while diesel prices were up 150%. The government says it's investing in billons into bus services.
4. Airline drops face mask rules
An airline has dropped its rules on face masks on most flights saying it was respecting travellers' rights to protect themselves and their families. Although no longer compulsory on most routes, Guernsey-based Aurigny isn't discouraging passengers from using them.
5. Giving indigenous people a voice
The idea of a radio station emerged during the pandemic to provide vital health information to isolated communities. It came to fruition and in an office block in Panama there's a tiny makeshift radio studio that broadcasts across the country. Voces Originarias Panamá is first indigenous people's radio station. Read more here.
