Covid: Infections lowest this year and EU countries relax mask rules
Five news stories to bring you up to date on the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning.
1. Infection levels at lowest this year
Covid-19 infections in the UK are at the lowest levels seen so far this year, the latest weekly Office for National Statistics figures suggest. Estimated infections have returned to levels last seen before the first Omicron variant became widespread. The number of hospital patients with coronavirus is the lowest since the end of December 2021.
2. Mask rule partially eased for EU air travel
The EU's easing of coronavirus rules on flights came into effect on Monday, meaning face masks are no longer required when flying to many destinations, including France and Belgium. However, passengers will still be required to wear face coverings when travelling to Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
3. Call for Isle of Man ex-health minister to resign
A former health minister should resign from the Isle of Man's Council of Ministers after a tribunal ruled a whistleblower was unfairly dismissed, a member of the island's parliament says. The hearing ruled the island's most senior medic was unfairly sacked after raising concerns about senior doctors' Covid advice not being passed to ministers. It also found David Ashford had been "over reliant" on his chief executive. Mr Ashford, now treasury minister, says he's "adamant" he acted appropriately.
4. University halts enrolment for dozens of courses
A university is to stop recruiting students for 138 courses, saying it faces a "very challenging financial landscape" altered by Covid. The University of Wolverhampton says it's implementing a "robust recovery action plan" to help it deal with the reduction in income and rising costs alongside the pandemic.
5. Photo exhibition records lockdown life
Doorstep applause for key workers... delivering food to neighbours... chatting to friends from several yards away. Future generations may find the habits we adopted during lockdown fascinating. And the local history group in the North Yorkshire village of Bishop Monkton has captured it all on camera. It's launching an online exhibition to show off the work.
