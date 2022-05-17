Covid: Infections lowest this year and EU countries relax mask rules

A former health minister should resign from the Isle of Man's Council of Ministers after a tribunal ruled a whistleblower was unfairly dismissed, a member of the island's parliament says. The hearing ruled the island's most senior medic was unfairly sacked after raising concerns about senior doctors' Covid advice not being passed to ministers. It also found David Ashford had been "over reliant" on his chief executive. Mr Ashford, now treasury minister, says he's "adamant" he acted appropriately.