Wages fall sharply but unemployment rate drops
UK wages suffered a sharp fall between January and March but the market for jobs remained buoyant, says new data.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said earnings, when adjusted for inflation, dropped by 1.2% in the biggest fall since 2013.
At the same time, however, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in nearly 50 years while job vacancies hit a fresh high.
"There continued to be a mixed picture for the labour market," said the ONS.
The unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in the first three months of the year, which is the lowest since 1974. Between January and March there were 1.257 million people out of work.
Meanwhile, job vacancies swelled to 1.295 million between February and April.
"There were actually fewer unemployed people than job vacancies for the first time since records began," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.
Data showed that there was a rise in the number of people moving from economic inactivity - classed as those aged 16-64 who haven't been working or seeking a job - into employment.
At the same time, people moving from job-to-job also reached a record high "driven by resignations rather than dismissals", said the ONS.
While real-terms wages failed to keep up with the rising cost of living - which hit 7% in April and is set to go higher - some sectors benefitted from bonus payments.
Mr Morgan said: "Continued strong bonuses in some sectors such as construction and especially finance mean that total pay is continuing to grow faster than prices on average, but underlying regular earnings are now falling sharply in real terms."