Covid: Exam invigilator shortages and million cases feared in N Korea
- Published
Here are five things to bring you up to date about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning.
1. Parents and teachers to invigilate exams
As more students sit in-person A-levels and GCSEs for the first time since exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, there are concerns about a shortage of invigilators. Fewer invigilators are returning to oversee exams due to Covid fears and because they have other jobs. So school staff are being diverted and some parents are being asked to help, according to the Association of School and College Leaders. Here's more on the story.
2. Million Covid cases feared in North Korea
A wave of Covid is sweeping North Korea. More than a million people have been stuck by a "fever", according to state media, and some 50 people have died - although it's unclear how many tested positive for the virus. Leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the army to help distribute medicine in the unvaccinated country.
3. China jobless rate near pandemic peak
China's unemployment rate in April almost hit the peak seen in the early part of the pandemic. April, as well as March, saw full or partial lockdowns imposed in dozens of cities including the country's commercial centre Shanghai. Official figures show the jobless rate rose to 6.1% - the highest level since February 2020.
4. Are lockdown success stories still shining?
Takeaways, online shopping, streaming and online fitness gained popularity when Covid restrictions meant we were stuck indoors. But has the success that firms enjoyed during the period continued post-pandemic? We've taken a look.
5. The rise of private planes
During the pandemic more people flew by private jets. For those who could afford it, it meant they could travel when many flights were grounded while being able to stick to their Covid bubbles. This led to the private jet flying high, but will it continue to soar? We've investigated.
And don't forget...
Face mask rules have eased but recommendations remain in place, here's a reminder of where you're advised to wear them.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- THE 'MIND ROOM' THAT INSPIRED SUCCESS: The story behind AC Milan's innovative psychology lab
- WELLBEING THROUGH COOKERY: Could cooking therapy help your mental health?