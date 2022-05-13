Deborah James made a dame by William at her home
Podcaster Deborah James has been awarded her damehood by Prince William at her family home.
The 40-year-old host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C said on Instagram she was "utterly honoured" he had joined her for afternoon tea and champagne.
She said the visit was "surreal" and the prince was "clearly passionate" about improving oncology outcomes.
The mother-of-two has raised more than £5m since revealing she is on end-of-life care for her bowel cancer.
In an earlier Instagram post, Dame Deborah said she was "completely lost for words" after reaching the milestone amount.
She had only launched the Bowelbabe fund, to pay for research into personalised medicine for cancer patients and to support campaigns to raise awareness of bowel cancer, on Monday - with an initial goal of £250,000.