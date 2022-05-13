Queen attends Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen has arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show after missing the State Opening of Parliament earlier this week.
The 96-year-old was driven on to the showground in a Range Rover.
On Tuesday, she missed the annual reading of the Queen's Speech for the first time since 1963.
She was last seen in public in March, when she attended a service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey.
The Queen has mobility problems and has had to cancel a number of recent public appearances.
On Friday morning she was seen sat in the front passenger seat of her Range Rover, which pulled up near the parade ring.
She was smiling and laughing as she spoke to a small group through the open car window.