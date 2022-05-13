Queen attends Royal Windsor Horse Show
By Andre Rhoden-Paul
BBC News
- Published
The Queen has arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show after missing the State Opening of Parliament earlier this week.
The 96-year-old was driven on to the showground in a Range Rover.
On Tuesday, she missed the annual reading of the Queen's Speech for the first time since 1963.
She was last seen in public in March, when she attended a service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey.
The Queen has mobility problems and has had to cancel a number of recent public appearances.
On Friday morning she was seen sitting in the front passenger seat of her Range Rover, which pulled up near the parade ring to watch her animals.
She was smiling and laughing as she spoke to a small group through the open car window.
Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced other members of the Royal Family would stand in for the Queen when the traditional garden parties return this summer.
The Prince of Wales stepped in for the monarch at the Maundy Service in April.
Last October, the Queen spent a night in hospital and over the following three months was under doctors' orders to only conduct light duties.
She has been using a walking stick in public since she attended a service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion last October.