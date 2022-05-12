Deborah James, host of Big C podcast, honoured with damehood
- Published
Podcast host Deborah James has been honoured with a damehood just days after revealing she is receiving end-of-life care for her bowel cancer.
The 40-year-old host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C, has been praised for her no-nonsense approach to talking publicly about her cancer.
The mother-of-two has raised more than £3.7m since Monday, after she announced she had stopped having treatment.
She is spending her remaining time at her parents' home, with her family.
Damehoods and knighthoods are usually announced as part of the New Year Honours or the Queen's Birthday Honours. But, in exceptional circumstances, some are announced at other times of the year - as happened with Captain Sir Tom Moore's knighthood.
Downing Street confirmed the granting of the honour in a press release, which said: "The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Damehood be conferred upon Deborah James."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "If ever an honour was richly deserved, this is it. Deborah has been an inspiration and her honesty, warmth and courage has been a source of strength to so many people.
"Through her tireless campaigning and by so openly sharing her experience she has not only helped in our fight against this terrible disease, she has ensured countless others with the Big C have not felt alone."