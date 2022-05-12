Levi Bellfield: Serial killer applies to marry in prison
By Joseph Lee
BBC News
- Published
Serial killer Levi Bellfield is engaged and has applied to marry in prison, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.
The 53-year-old will need the permission of the governor at HMP Frankland in County Durham.
He is serving two whole-life sentences for the murders of Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and Milly Dowler.
Former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told the Sun, which first reported the news, that the wedding "beggars belief".
"Milly never got to see her wedding day. It cannot be right that he gets to have his," Mr Buckland said.
The Sun reported that Bellfield got down on one knee to propose to the woman, who began writing to him two years ago before becoming a regular visitor.
A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "An application has been received and is being considered in the usual way."
Bellfield began a whole-life prison term 14 years ago when he was convicted of the murders of Ms McDonnell in 2003 and Ms Delagrange in 2004.
While in prison, he was tried for the murder of 13-year-old Milly Dowler, who had been abducted while walking home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in 2002.
He was found guilty and sentenced to another whole-life term in 2011.
A former nightclub bouncer and wheel clamper, Bellfield has fathered 11 children with five different women.
A detective who interviewed his former partners said they described him as charming at first, then "completely controlling and evil".
- THE DARK SIDE OF FIGURE SKATING: How enormous pressure can lead young skaters to eating disorders
- FROM WILD GARLIC PESTO TO RISOTTO PRIMAVERA: 20 delicious recipes for the perfect spring feast