UK and Sweden agree mutual security deal
- Published
The UK and Swedish prime ministers have signed a declaration for their two countries to come to one another's aid if the other is under attack.
"If Sweden were attacked and looked to us for help and support, then we would provide it," said UK PM Boris Johnson.
The mutual security deal could also mean intelligence sharing and joint military exercises, the leaders said at a press conference in Sweden.
Both said co-operation was "even more important" given the war in Ukraine.
Mr Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland to discuss the war in Ukraine, amid debate within both nations about whether to join the Nato alliance.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson argued her country would be safer as a result of the mutual assistance agreement with the UK, adding: "Of course this means something. This is important whatever policy choice we make in Sweden."
She also explained the country was "exploring all possible options and Nato is one of them that is on the table".
Ms Andersson said her government had sought the views of other countries about what support it could expect in the period between submitting an application to join Nato and formally becoming part of the alliance.
She added the country has already secured "reassurances" from several other nations, citing a recent press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and visit by Sweden's foreign minister to the US last week
Asked by the BBC to spell out exactly what the UK would do if Russia attacked Sweden, Mr Johnson said the deal meant that "upon request from the other party, we would come to the other party's assistance".
The mutual security assurances that Boris Johnson is offering Sweden and Finland show how the shape of European defence is changing.
Both countries are considering applying to join Nato. And Britain is offering them military support.
This is not some kind of legal and automatic security guarantee like that which Nato members give each other.
Instead, it is a political declaration that the UK will come to the aid of both countries' armed forces if they are attacked.
The prime minister insists this is a long-term commitment, not a short-term stop gap. But Britain's support could be crucial in coming months if Sweden and Finland apply to join Nato.
This is because there could be a tricky period between application and accession, potentially lasting some months, when neither country yet enjoys the full security guarantee that the Western alliance can offer.
Mr Johnson is expected to unveil a similar pact in Finland to the one announced in Sweden.
The agreement with Sweden is not a legal or automatic security guarantee but a political declaration that the UK would come to its aid, if requested.
"What we're saying and doing now is, in some ways, no more than a statement of the obvious, that two liberal democracies faced with an attack upon one or the other would want to come to each other's support, whether it's in the event of a disaster or military attack," said Mr Johnson.
He said the UK and Sweden held dear the same values and described the pact as "a foundation stone" for the two countries' future relationship.
He added the UK would "support whatever course of action Sweden decided to embark upon" regarding Nato membership.
Support for joining the Nato has increased in both Sweden and Finland since Russia invaded Ukraine, despite their long history of pursuing policies of military neutrality to avoid conflict with regional powers.
Russia has previously warned both nations not to join Nato and threatened "a military technical response" if they do try to become members.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures if any bid went ahead.