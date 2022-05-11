Covid: Study highlights diabetes risk and Shanghai steps up lockdown
- Published
Five news stories to bring you up to date on the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning.
1. Covid study shows death risk doubles for diabetes patients
People with diabetes are almost twice as likely to die with Covid as those who do not have the condition, analysis of 158 studies involving more than 270,000 participants suggests. The University of Aberdeen research also indicates diabetes patients are three times as likely to be critically or severely ill with coronavirus. The risk declined when blood sugar levels were controlled.
2. Shanghai to restrict access to food and hospitals
Officials in Shanghai are to step up restrictions on life in the Chinese city in the coming days, banning commercial food deliveries and requiring prior approval to go to hospital, except in emergencies. The strict lockdown - now in its seventh week - has created knock-on effects on business around the world, with Toyota saying it will suspend operations on more production lines at its factories in Japan this month.
3. Concern over why ethnic minorities are not seeking help with long Covid
Concerns have been raised that people from ethnic minorities may not be seeking help with long Covid due to fears they might not be believed. Oxford's long Covid clinic has seen mostly white patients, with Dr Tanvi Rai, from Oxford University, saying people's fears could be "based on historical experiences".
4. Accountancy giant in 'lazy gits' row with Lord Sugar
PwC has hit back at Lord Sugar's comments branding its staff "lazy gits", after the accountancy giant said workers could take Friday afternoons off over the summer. The Apprentice host had called the move a "joke", saying it would harm productivity, and adding: "The pandemic has had [a] long lasting negative effect." But PwC said the initiative had worked well in trials, with one senior manager calling Lord Sugar's response "at best, childish and misunderstood".
5. Passport delays: Holiday saved at 11th hour
Remember on Tuesday how we told you about a family's dream holiday to the US which was under threat because only four of their five passports had been delivered? Well, there's good news for Rachel Morgan-Williams, as her 11-year-old son's documents have arrived in the nick of time.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Exams loom for many school children - the first time in two years that pupils will have to sit them. But not everything's back to normal, as our guide explains.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- WHAT'S THE COST OF STARDOM?: Brand new drama staring Nicôle Lecky (Sasha) a 25-year-old wannabe singer and rapper
- FROM NORWAY TO AUSTRALIA: Four fascinating places that are unfortunately out of bounds for all of us