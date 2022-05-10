EuroMillions: Biggest ever jackpot of £184m won by UK ticket holder
By Joseph Lee
BBC News
- Published
A UK ticket-holder has won the £184m EuroMillions jackpot, the country's biggest-ever National Lottery prize.
Tuesday's winning numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 - plus Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.
It means 15 UK players have now won jackpots of more than £100m since EuroMillions launched in 2004.
The winner will find themselves ahead of celebrities such as singer Adele (£130m) and boxer Anthony Joshua (£115m) on the Sunday Times Rich List.
Until Tuesday's draw earned the winning ticket-holder £184,262,899.10, the biggest lottery win in the UK was £170m in October 2019. The winner chose to stay anonymous.
Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will decide whether they want to be identified.
Colin and Chris Weir, who won £161m in 2011, are the biggest winners to have gone public.
Mr Weir used his fortune to take over his favourite football club, Partick Thistle, with the intention of giving ownership to the fans.
£170mBritain's richest ever lottery winner stayed anonymous after their win in October 2019.
£161mColin and Chris Weir (pictured) from North Ayrshire, Scotland in 2011.
£148mAdrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, in 2012.
£123mAnonymous UK ticket-holder in June 2019.
£122mAnonymous UK ticket-holder in April 2021.
The couple, from North Ayrshire, announced they were divorcing in 2019 after 38 years of marriage, and months later Mr Weir died aged 71.
Frances Connolly, who with husband Patrick won £115m in 2019 - making them now the lottery's eighth biggest winners - said last month she had given away more than half of her fortune.
The 55-year-old from Hartlepool said helping others "gives you a buzz", adding: "I'm addicted to it now."
Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the incredible £184m EuroMillions jackpot - they have become the UK's biggest ever National Lottery winner.
"Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner."
