Covid: Latest on Starmer claims and fourth-dose jab trial

Tales of passport woe continue to emerge. One mother says her family could miss an £8,000 "holiday of a lifetime" because just one of five passport applications she submitted in late-February has not been processed. Four arrived within five weeks but there's no sign of her 11-year-old son's. The Passport Office said it had been advising people to allow up to 10 weeks for passports to arrive due to people putting off applying during Covid.