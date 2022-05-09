Covid: The struggle to get a dentist and the reality of living with Covid

Deputy PM Dominic Raab has accused Sir Keir Starmer of "hypocrisy" after police launched an investigation into whether the Labour leader breached Covid rules. Sir Keir, who had called on the prime minister to resign after being fined for breaking coronavirus restrictions, says he didn't break the law by drinking beer in the office of City of Durham MP Mary Foy, in April 2021. An internal memo for the trip, obtained by the Mail on Sunday, scheduled an hour and 20 minutes for "dinner" during the leader's visit to the constituency.