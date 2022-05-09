Ben Wallace: Russian soldiers should face war crimes trial
- Published
Russian military commanders must be prosecuted for war crimes and military failures in Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is to say.
Speaking as Russia stages a military parade marking its defeat of Nazi Germany, he will "call out the absurdity" of generals hijacking their "forebears' proud history".
Mr Wallace will say, "now they are the ones inflicting needless suffering".
He will say all soldiers should be appalled by the Russian army's actions.
President Vladimir Putin has been attending Russia's annual 9 May Victory Day parade in Moscow, as he attempts to rally public support for the war in Ukraine.
The event commemorates the anniversary of the Soviet victory over the Nazis in 1945. But Ukrainian President Zelensky has accused Russia of forgetting everything that was important to the victors.
Russia began its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on 24 February this year, calling it a "special military operation". Mr Putin has repeatedly claimed the war is an assault on Nazism in the country.
In a speech at the National Army Museum, Mr Wallace will say: "All professional soldiers should be appalled at the behaviour of the Russian army. Not only are they engaged in an illegal invasion and war crimes but their top brass have failed their own rank and file to the extent they should be court martialled.
"So let's call out the absurdity of Russian generals - resplendent in their manicured parade uniforms and weighed down by their many medals - for being utterly complicit in Putin's hijacking of their forebears' proud history of defending against a ruthless invasion; of repelling fascism; of sacrificing themselves for a higher purpose.
"Instead now, they are the ones inflicting needless suffering in the service of lowly gangsterism."
The defence secretary will accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of "ripping up both Russia's past and its future".
Meanwhile, the UK announced a fresh package of sanctions on Russia and Belarus in response to the war - targeting £1.7bn of trade.
The Department for International Trade said new import tariffs would apply to goods including platinum and palladium - used to make parts for mobile phones and computers.
Export bans will also target chemicals, plastics, rubber and machinery. It takes the value of products subject to UK sanctions to more than £4bn.