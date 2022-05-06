Elections 2022: Magic pixies and dead heats - five under-the-radar moments

Labour hadn't won a council seat in well-heeled Hampstead Town for 50 years and so high-flying lawyer Adrian Cohen might have expected that he was only making up the numbers. It was only natural for him to go home for an early night - until the votes started to roll in. Camden New Journal editor Richard Oseley, who was on the scene, said Mr Cohen had to be roused from bed to attend the count when it looked like he might be heading for election - in a seat where he hadn't even campaigned. He arrived to loud cheers, which only got louder when he secured the historic win.