Queen plans to attend state opening of Parliament
By Doug Faulkner
BBC News
- Published
The Queen plans to attend the state opening of Parliament next week, Buckingham Palace has said.
The monarch is aiming to deliver her speech, which sets out the government's policies and proposed legislation for the new session, on Tuesday.
But the palace spokesman said attendance of the 96-year-old, who has been experiencing mobility issues, would be confirmed on the day.
She has cut back on several engagements in recent months.
The palace earlier announced she would not attend the traditional palace garden parties when they return this summer.
The Queen has opened Parliament all but two times during her reign - missing the event in 1959 and 1963 when she was pregnant.
If the monarch was unable to attend it is likely that the Prince of Wales would step in to read the Queen's Speech.
The ceremony was not held in 2020 and last year a reduced capacity Covid-secure state opening of Parliament was staged with the Queen present.
In recent years the Queen has mainly taken a car, rather than a carriage, to the Palace of Westminster.
The monarch has missed several engagements in recent months, including the Easter Sunday service.
Other members of the Royal Family will take her place at the garden parties, following the announcement that the Queen will not attend.
The first garden party in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year is set to take place next Wednesday at Buckingham Palace, with others following on 18 and 25 May, as well as on 29 June at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Edinburgh.
Because of the pandemic, it is the first time in three years members of the public have been invited to the Queen's home for the garden parties - which are used too recognise public service.
Last October, the monarch spent a night in hospital and for three months was under doctors' orders to only carry out light duties, missing a number of prominent events.
The Queen has been using a walking stick in public since last October, when she attended a service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion.