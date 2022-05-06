Covid: Masks to stay in Welsh health settings, and 'true' death toll estimated
- Published
Here are five things to get you up to date on the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning.
1. Wales retains face mask mandate in health settings
Face coverings will remain a legal requirement in health and care settings in Wales for the time being, with First Minister Mark Drakeford saying it will help protect the most vulnerable. The measure was one of the few restrictions retained in the previous three-weekly review of Covid rules, on 18 April, when workplaces were allowed to drop Covid precautions.
2. Pandemic's true death toll nearly 15 million - WHO
The pandemic has caused the deaths of nearly 15 million people around the world - almost three times the officially recorded number, the World Health Organization estimates. It believes many countries undercounted the numbers who died from Covid. The WHO estimate amounts to 13% more deaths than would normally be expected over two years.
3. Hospitals urged to use retired staff to cut backlog
NHS England bosses are urging hospitals to offer staff more overtime and tempt retired employees back, to help tackle waiting lists. More than six million people are on waiting lists for treatment such as knee and hip surgery.
4. How China's lockdowns could hit UK prices
Some of China's biggest cities have been hit by major Covid lockdowns this spring - and there could be knock-on effects for UK consumers. We run through some of the products that could be in short supply, from computers and cleaning products to cars and clothes.
5. Rosen to appear at festival suspended by Covid
He spent 12 weeks in hospital with coronavirus but former children's laureate Michael Rosen is back in the public eye for happier reasons. He'll perform at Nottingham Poetry Festival, which returns today for the first time since the pandemic hit.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Wondering if you have Covid, or just a bad cold? This guide might help.
