Royal Family to stand in for Queen at garden parties
By Joseph Lee
BBC News
- Published
Other members of the Royal Family will stand in for the Queen when the traditional garden parties return this summer, Buckingham Palace has said.
The Queen, who is 96 and has mobility problems, has cut back on several engagements in recent months.
More than 30,000 people are usually invited each year to Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
A Palace spokesman said details of which royals would attend would be confirmed later.
The first garden party in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year is set to take place next Wednesday at Buckingham Palace, with others following on 18 and 25 May, as well as on 29 June at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Edinburgh.
Because of the pandemic, it is the first time in three years members of the public have been invited to the Queen's home for the garden parties.
The parties are used by Buckingham Palace to recognise and reward public service among members of the public, with guests nominated by a network of sponsors including Lord-Lieutenants, government departments, the armed forces and faith groups.
Guests are normally admitted through the palace gates at 15:00 BST, with their royal hosts arriving an hour later as the national anthem is played by a military band.
The hosts circulate among their guests and attendees are presented at random to give them an equal chance of speaking to a member of the Royal Family.
The decision for other royals to host the parties comes after the Queen reached the 70th year of her reign in February and overcame a bout of Covid in the same month.
She celebrated her 96th birthday privately on 21 April at her Sandringham estate.
Last October, the monarch spent a night in hospital and for three months was under doctors' orders to only carry out light duties, missing a number of prominent events.
