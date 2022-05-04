Covid: University course complaints and lockdown inspires homeschooling
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning.
1. Record high university course complaints
The impact of the pandemic on university courses has been a source of complaints from students in England and Wales. Complaints reached a record high last year, with more than a third relating to Covid. The area of most concern was how courses were delivered. "Some students found that they weren't getting the learning experiences that they reasonably expected," the Office of the Independent Adjudicator said.
2. Lockdowns inspired homeschooling
Campaigners say lockdowns have inspired some parents to homeschool their children, with data suggesting that numbers have trebled over the past five years. One of the estimated 90,000 UK children who is taught at home is Destiny. She who makes and sells toys for cats for her online Etsy shop while studying for her GCSEs. She has autism and says being educated at home makes her "feel free". Read more here.
3. FM accused of dodging care homes questions
The High Court ruling that discharging untested patients in England to care homes was unlawful has prompted questions about the situation in Wales at the start of the pandemic. The first minister's been accused of avoiding questions over why Covid tests for patients discharged into care homes were delayed. Mark Drakeford has responded to accusations by the Tories saying the ruling found "nothing illegal" in Wales.
4. Estee Lauder rebounds, but not in China
While shoppers are generally buying more buying make-up and perfume again, says cosmetics giant Estee Lauder, it's had a setback in China due to restrictions in place there. The firm, which owns Clinique and Bobbi Brown, says lockdowns have stopped it from shipping products in China, which has created a temporary hit to a broader "makeup renaissance". Find out more here.
5. School to scrap face masks
Secondary school pupils and staff in Wales will no longer need to wear face coverings from Monday. Education Minister Jeremy Miles announced the change, which means schools will be "more closely aligned" with the rest of society. Here's the full story.
