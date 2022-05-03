Covid: Lockdown fines overturned and New Zealand sees emotional reunions
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning.
1. Gym owners have lockdown fines overturned
More than 20 gym owners accused of breaching coronavirus rules have had their fines overturned in court, London-based law firm, Nicholls & Nicholls, has told BBC News. Alex Lowndes, who faced a £10,000 fine for refusing to close Gainz Fitness & Strength when restrictions were in force in England, in November 2020, contested the case on principle. Bedford Council says it acted in the public interest. But the case collapsed and Mr Lowndes says it was a waste of time, money and resources, particularly in light of Partygate revelations.
2. Joy as relatives reunited in New Zealand
There were emotional reunions at Auckland Airport on Monday, as New Zealand reopened its borders to travellers from more than 60 countries after more than two years. Briton Garth Halliday, who has lived in New Zealand for 30 years, says he and his wife welcomed their son, daughter-in-law and 18-month-old grandson, adding: "The older you get, the more family becomes important."
3. Care homes were 'safest environment' - Swinney
The Scottish government tried to create the "safest environment possible" in care homes early in the Covid pandemic, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said. Bereaved families are considering legal action after a ruling in England that discharging untested hospital patients to care homes was unlawful. A Scottish public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic is ongoing.
4. Self-isolation ends in Scotland
In case you missed it, a change in the Scottish government guidance on 1 May means people with Covid in Scotland no longer need to self-isolate. Anyone feeling unwell with coronavirus symptoms is now advised to just stay at home. Contact tracing has also come to an end, with infections having dropped for the fifth successive week.
5. Eid events return after pandemic-enforced break
Mass events to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr have taken place across the UK for the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020. More than 20,000 people gathered in Birmingham's Small Heath Park to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, while there were major celebrations in cities including Manchester, London and Leicester.
