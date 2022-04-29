Boris Becker jailed: Tennis champion sentenced over bankruptcy
- Published
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two and a half years for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.
The six-time Grand Slam champion had denied breaking UK insolvency laws after he was declared bankrupt in 2017, owing creditors almost £50m.
Becker, 54, was found guilty of four charges by a jury under the Insolvency Act. He was cleared on 20 counts.
He sent almost £390,000 in payments from his business account to others.
The case centred on Becker's bankruptcy in June 2017 resulting from an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his luxury estate in Mallorca, Spain.
Earlier this month, after two weeks or so hearing evidence, jurors found Becker guilty of removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt.
They acquitted him on a further 20 charges, including nine counts of failing to hand over his tennis trophies and medals, including two from Wimbledon.