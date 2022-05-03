Platinum Jubilee: When's the bank holiday to mark the Queen's 70-year reign?
By Yazmina García
BBC News
- Published
The UK will have a four-day bank holiday weekend at the beginning of June for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
A jubilee is a celebration of the anniversary of a special event, and the term is mostly associated with the Royal Family, where they mark significant periods in the life and reign of a monarch. This year's celebrates the Queen's 70th year as monarch.
When is the Jubilee bank holiday?
The Spring Bank Holiday - usually held at the end of May - has been moved to Thursday 2 June.
It's followed by an extra bank holiday on Friday 3 June.
Do I have a right to time off?
Not everyone will get a break as there is no general right to time off for bank holidays.
However, if an employer requires you to work on a bank holiday, many offer overtime pay or time off later. When it comes to being paid for a bank holiday, this depends on your employment contract.
The UK government says that most people who work a five-day week must receive at least 28 days' paid annual leave. But an employer can choose to include bank holidays as part of this, rather than paying you for these days off.
What events are planned?
The Queen is the first British monarch to have a platinum jubilee. There are lots of events planned across the UK and the Commonwealth, with the main ones taking place over the Jubilee long weekend:
- On Thursday 2 June will be Trooping the Colour, the Queen's official birthday parade, which ends with an RAF flypast watched by members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London. It will also be the day when 1,500 beacons will be lit across the UK and in the capital cities of Commonwealth countries.
- The next day, Friday 3 June, will see a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London.
- Then on Saturday, members of the Royal Family are expected to attend the Derby horse racing event at Epsom and the Platinum Party at the Palace, a live concert in front of Buckingham Palace.
- The final day of celebrations will be on Sunday, with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, a performance that will tell the story of the Queen's reign and will finish in front of Buckingham Palace and will feature puppets of corgi and Ed Sheeran.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs will also be able to stay open till 01:00 BST between 2 and 4 June, to help people celebrate.
How can I take part?
There's a map on the government's Jubilee website that allows you to search for events in your area.
Trooping the Colour and the RAF flypast will be visible in London from The Mall and the edge of St James's Park overlooking Horse Guards Parade. The BBC will broadcast coverage of both, as well as the concert on Saturday night.
The Platinum Jubilee this year marks Queen Elizabeth II's fourth - she celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1977, her Golden Jubilee in 2002 and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
Street parties are being planned across the weekend as part of The Big Jubilee Lunch. Hosting a street party for neighbours and residents does not need a licence, although your local council may require an application form. The Platinum Jubilee Pageant also has a starter-pack if you want to organise your own event.
Planting a tree is another way to mark the occasion. The Queen's Green Canopy initiative is inviting individuals, communities and businesses to plant a tree - and thousands have been already planted.
Which Royals are attending?
It is not yet clear which events the Queen and members of her family will attend. The Queen, who has mobility problems, has recently pulled out of several events.
However, Royal Family members have been carrying out a series of tours marking the jubilee. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall are visiting Canada in May, after their tour in Ireland back in March. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also toured Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas recently.