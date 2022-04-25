Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Pubs can stay open later in England and Wales
Pubs, bars and nightclubs in England and Wales can stay open later to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Opening hours will be extended by two hours to 01:00 BST over the extended bank holiday weekend between 2 and 4 June, under new government plans.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said it will allow people to "raise a glass to toast Her Majesty's incredible service".
The temporary extension to licensing regulations will not apply to supermarkets or off-licences.
The Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, when in February she marked 70 years since ascending to the throne,
An extended four-day bank holiday weekend between 2 and 5 June to celebrate her reign will feature a variety of celebrations, including street parties and a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace.
Parliament is set to approve an order on Monday to allow people to continue their celebrations of the historic milestone, the government said.
Announcing the licensing plans, Priti Patel said the Queen has served the UK with the "utmost dignity, steadfastness and resolve" for over 70 years.
Licensing laws can be relaxed by the home secretary for occasions of "exceptional national significance", the Home Office explained.
Ms Patel said: "The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic national occasion, which will see families, friends and communities across the country come together to celebrate this unprecedented landmark in a remarkable reign.
"Over the extended bank holiday weekend, we will be able to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty's incredible service to our country, while also providing a boost to the hospitality industry after a challenging couple of years."
The order will not extend to businesses which sell alcohol for consumption off the premises, such as off-licences and supermarkets, the government has decided following public consultation of the plans.
The move was supported by the National Police Chiefs' Council and National Association of Licensing and Enforcement Officers.
The Queen recently celebrated her 96th birthday privately in Sandringham, but recent mobility issues have prevented her from attending a variety of public ceremonies over the last few months - including church services over Easter.
Her only public appearance this year, outside of her own residences or on video, was at the recent Thanksgiving Service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey.
A number of commemorative items are being produced to mark the Jubilee. Among them is a Barbie doll, featuring a recreation of her wedding tiara and an ivory gown fitted with a blue ribbon.
Plans for a 70ft (21m) sculpture containing 350 native British trees to be erected outside Buckingham Palace have also been announced.